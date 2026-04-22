Ilhan Omar calls reporter 'stupid,' refuses to explain financial discrepancies in vulgar outburst

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Rep. lhan Omar, D-Minn., directed a profane outburst at a "stupid" reporter on Tuesday, refusing to discuss discrepancies about her financial disclosure and declaring she wouldn’t discuss "jack s---."

Omar's finances continued to grab national attention on Friday, when congressional disclosures reviewed by the Wall Street Journal indicated that her wealth is somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000 — a far cry from previous reports that had put her wealth between $6 million and $30 million.

The reporter approached Omar in the halls of Congress and asked, "The last time I spoke to you, you said that I was stupid for asking about your financial disclosure, but there are some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain them? How did you make such a big mistake?"

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Omar shot back, "I still do think you’re stupid for asking me anything."

Allison Steinberg, of the right-wing outlet LindellTV, pushed for Omar to answer to the "American people" who want to know how she made "such a big mistake."

"I have explained to the American people… I have given them the explanation," Omar said.

Steinberg asked if she could reiterate her explanation, but Omar snapped, "I don’t want to tell you jack s---. How about that."

Omar then sarcastically told Steinberg to have a nice day.

Omar brushed past questions about the discrepancies from another reporter on Monday, ignoring him while chatting and laughing with another woman.

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Omar's office previously said the new numbers would end suspicion that Omar may have used her position on Capitol Hill to monetarily benefit her and her husband.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Rogers noted that the filing was corrected "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

While the new figures undercut concerns about the size of her wealth and where it came from, they also bring new questions of their own, including how they had been so far off the mark in the first place.

Omar came under fire last year when disclosure reporting revealed she and her husband accumulated up to $30 million in wealth, drawing calls from President Donald Trump for lawmakers to investigate her husband’s business ties.

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Omar’s wealth jump had been tied to two businesses: Rose Lake Capital and ESTCRU LLC.

In 2024, evaluations of Rose Lake, a business firm co-founded by her husband, reached between $5 million and $25 million. Just one year before, in 2023, she reported that the same company’s value was between $1 and $1,000.

Similarly, ESTCRU LLC, a winery registered in Santa Rosa, California, first appeared on Omar’s disclosure reports in 2020 and had a value of just $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023. In 2024, that evaluation exploded to between $1 million and $5 million.

Reports of Omar’s wealth drew scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee, which demanded to see more of the companies’ business records earlier this year.

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Fox News Digital’s Leo Briceno and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.