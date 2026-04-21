Omar ducks questions as scrutiny grows over filings that slashed her reported wealth by millions

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Rep. lhan Omar, D-Minn., brushed past questions from a Fox News Digital reporter on Monday about reported accounting errors that had previously inflated her reported wealth by millions, declining to explain the discrepancies.

Omar's finances continued to grab national attention on Friday, when Congressional disclosures reviewed by the Wall Street Journal indicated that Omar’s wealth is somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000 — a far cry from previous reports that had put her wealth between $6 and $30 million.

Fox News Digital attempted to ask Omar about the discrepancies, but the Minnesota congresswoman ignored the questions while chatting and laughing with another woman.

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Omar's office previously said the new numbers would end suspicion that Omar may have used her position on Capitol Hill to monetarily benefit her and her husband.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Rogers noted that the filing was corrected "as soon as the discrepancy was identified."

While the new figures undercut concerns about the size of her wealth and where it came from, they also bring new questions of their own, including how they had been so far off the mark in the first place.

Omar came under fire last year when disclosure reporting revealed she and her husband accumulated up to $30 million in wealth, drawing calls from President Donald Trump for lawmakers to investigate her husband’s business ties.

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"The DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘congresswoman’ Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than $44 million. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump said in a a post to Truth Social last year.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on whether lawmakers should continue scrutiny of Omar’s business ties in light of new evaluations.

Omar’s wealth jump had been tied to two businesses: Rose Lake Capital and ESTCRU LLC.

In 2024, evaluations of Rose Lake, a business firm co-founded by her husband, reached between $5 million and $25 million. Just one year before, in 2023, she reported that the same company’s value was between $1 and $1,000.

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Similarly, ESTCRU LLC, a winery registered in Santa Rosa, California, first appeared on Omar’s disclosure reports in 2020 and had a value of just $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023. In 2024, that evaluation exploded to between $1 million and $5 million.

Reports of Omar’s wealth drew scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee, which demanded to see more of the companies’ business records earlier this year.

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Responding to new evaluations, Emmer said Omar shouldn't consider herself safe from congressional investigations just yet.

"Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks this financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion," Emmer exclusively told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"She can backtrack, obfuscate, and distract all she wants but she’s made clear who she is: A fraud-enabling, racist antisemite who espouses anti-American rhetoric every chance she gets," Emmer charged of his fellow Minnesota lawmaker.

Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.