One year, one chart and an eye-popping jump in Ilhan Omar’s personal wealth

2 ventures tied to her husband jumped from modest valuations to millions, prompting scrutiny from president

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's latest federal financial disclosures show millions of dollars in newly reported assets tied to her husband’s businesses, representing a massive increase compared to previous years' listings.

The disclosures, filed as part of Congress’ annual financial reporting requirements, come as Omar has publicly denied being a millionaire, labeling such assertions "ridiculous."

Despite those denials, the sudden appearance of the assets at high valuations has raised questions about her husband’s business holdings and prompted President Donald Trump to call for a Department of Justice investigation into the couple’s shared wealth.

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and her husband Tim Mynett arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto at the White House.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and her husband Tim Mynett are seen at a White House state dinner in honor of Kenya's president William Ruto hosted on May 23, 2024.  (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Two of her husband’s business ventures, a Santa Rosa, California-based winery and a Washington, D.C.–based venture capital firm, account for the bulk of the reported assets.

Federal disclosure forms do not list exact amounts, instead reporting assets in broad ranges; the figures shown in the chart below reflect the midpoint of those ranges for comparison.

The winery, listed as eStCru LLC, saw its reported valuation jump from a range of $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million the following year. 

Rose Lake Capital showed an even sharper increase, rising from a reported value of between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to an asset range of $5 million to $25 million in 2024.

At the same time, Omar’s disclosures list outstanding debts, including student loans, auto payments and credit card balances.

Ilhan Omar squad member smiling

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

The increase has drawn growing scrutiny, including from Trump, who questioned Omar’s finances in a series of Truth Social posts. 

On Monday, Trump said the Department of Justice would investigate her reported wealth, which he claimed totaled $44 million. "Time will tell all," Trump wrote.

Separately, Minnesota has been at the center of multiple high-profile fraud cases in recent years, underscoring broader concerns about financial oversight in the state.

