ICE director blasts Chicago mayor over 'disgusting' militarization claims as officers face rising violence

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons scorched Chicago Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday, slamming his "disgusting" claim that President Donald Trump is using ICE as a "militarized force" to "engender and institute anxiety and fear."

"For an elected official like the mayor of Chicago to compare us to a militarized force… that's absolutely disgusting, and he's totally wrong," Lyons told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones.

"What he should really do is look at Chicago with the amount of criminal aliens that he's harboring under his sanctuary policies. The men and women of ICE are out there every day doing their law enforcement mission. They are some of the bravest people I've ever had a chance to serve with," he added.

Deep blue Chicago's sanctuary policies and progressive leadership have remained in the Trump administration's crosshairs since the president's return to office.

Johnson's remarks regarding Trump's policies are consistent with some he made previously, including last month when he compared immigration enforcement to "terrorism" and suggested Trump's America showcases how the country would look if the Confederacy had won the Civil War.

Lyons, meanwhile, praised ICE officers for acting courageously as the Department of Homeland Security indicates they face doxing and physical assault risks.

DHS announced Tuesday that its ICE officials have faced a staggering 830% increase in assaults between Jan. 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The timeframe recorded begins on the day after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Despite the numbers, some Democrats have pushed to unmask ICE agents, drawing ire from Republicans who argue the move would further jeopardize federal law enforcement.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum spoke with four unmasked ICE officers on "The Story" on Wednesday, where they sought to set the record straight about their work to "protect the public."

One officer named Celina told MacCallum she's "very proud" to work for the agency, acknowledging the risks her role bears for her family and herself.

Lyons praised her courage to come forward, saying she and others "put themselves at risk" by showing their faces.

"Their families could be doxed, they could be threatened, but they are proud of the work they do because they know they're making a difference for the American citizens," he said.

