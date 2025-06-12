Chicago mayor calls ICE raids ‘terrorism,’ says Trump’s America appears as 'if the Confederacy won'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said America under President Donald Trump looks more like the C.S.A. than the U.S.A., and demanded House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., step in and "speak up" against what he called immigration enforcement "terrorism."

Brandon Johnson said at his weekly presser that when he refers to "what terrorism looks like, this is it," and that there is a "tyrant in the White House."

"There should be no question to what our country would look like had the Confederacy won – we're seeing it on full display," the mayor said, suggesting the country is being run as if Mississippi's Jefferson Davis rather than fellow Illinoisian Abraham Lincoln had held court in the White House as of 1864.

Brandon Johnson said the federal government is operating as a "one-branch" authority, and that checks and balances have been mooted by Trump – whom he accused of taking over the judiciary and wielding executive power as a cudgel against critics.

"They are hypocrites. They're dangerous. There's one branch of government right now in this country… the Congress says nothing. And so people are terrified. But in the city of Chicago, we are going to remain vigilant and firm in protecting what is sensible about our existence," Brandon Johnson went on.

"This is literally just using the power of the federal apparatus to insert its will on whomever there's right now in our country," he added later in the press conference. "There's no check and balance. It doesn't exist right now. Speaker Johnson, who is third in [line]. If something were to happen to the president [he] won't even raise his voice as a believer, as a believer in faith and justice; these individuals are cowards."

As he took questions from reporters, an aide appeared to snipe at one reporter being called on, asking him to keep his question short.

"Jeez, I thought the theme of today’s press conference was ‘freedom of speech,’" the reporter quipped, before asking Brandon Johnson about accountability to Chicago taxpayers in terms of his lax immigration stance.

The reporter noted Brandon Johnson earlier this week had called for Chicagoans to "rise up" against ICE.

"You have called on [them]… to fight back against ICE – Many Chicagoans, including Black and brown [residents], tell me that that sounds like a call to violence. In light of the violence that we're seeing in Los Angeles now, the looting, the damage to property, the attacks on law enforcement, would you consider withdrawing that violent call to violence?" the reporter asked.

The mayor bluntly responded: "I believe in nonviolence."

"The real Chicagoans are now facing tax increases because you've spent millions of their tax dollars on migrants… Why would you think that real Chicagoans should trust you to spend their money after you've already wasted millions of it on illegal aliens?" the reporter asked.

The mayor replied, "we are investing in people" and quickly moved to another question.

As one of the reporters assembled alluded to, Brandon Johnson's approval rating in the Windy City has cratered over time, sinking below 20% as of February according to FOX-32, with some reports that it is edging toward single digits.

Chicago has not seated a Republican mayor since William Thompson left office in 1931.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Speaker Mike Johnson for comment.