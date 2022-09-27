Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Hurricane Ian: MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Floridians evacuating to illegal immigrants crossing the border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency on Sunday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Florida citizens evacuating the state from Hurricane Ian are similar to the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to Martha's Vineyard.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared the millions evacuating Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to illegal immigrants crossing the border in a slight against Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Tuesday.

As the Category 3 storm made it way through Cuba towards Florida, Reid criticized DeSantis on "The ReidOut," joking that he is now forced to do something other than "owning the libs" to help Florida citizens. 

Later on, she suggested that those temporarily leaving the state under hurricane evacuation orders are no different from illegal immigrants who want to live and work in the U.S. 

"It’s a bit ironic now that you might have Floridians having to pour over the borders and go north and get out of the state of Florida in the exact same crisis we have been talking about on a trolling level in that state for a long time," she said.

The Hurricane Ian forecast track

The Hurricane Ian forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

AMY KLOBUCHAR SUGGESTS VOTING DEMOCRAT WILL STOP HURRICANES: ‘THAT’S WHY WE’VE GOT TO WIN THIS’ 

Reid added, "And be careful about attacking people who have to move to save their own lives and safety, because you never know who, it’s your people that have to move, when it’s your people who have to migrate, when it’s your people who have to get on that road. So just a thought."

Reid was one of many liberal media pundits who attacked DeSantis for sending approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in protest of the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border. 

Her show has frequently attacked DeSantis since he became a rising figure in the Republican Party.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded Tuesday to critics of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded Tuesday to critics of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. (WTVT)

Elsewhere in the segment, Democratic pollster Fernand Armandi suggested that DeSantis’ failure to secure the housing market in Florida could lead to another "catastrophe" for the state.

"They didn’t do nearly enough, and now the people of Florida are going to face this catastrophe not once but twice because Ron DeSantis and the Republicans that have been in charge of the state for 28 years, Joy, have done nothing. It is shameful. It is unacceptable, it is disqualifying, and as you said, governing is hard. Trolling is easy. They chose to troll when they could have governed," Armandi said.

HURRICANE IAN: POLITICO FALSELY CLAIMS DESANTIS ‘STILL HASN’T FACED’ FLORIDA’S ‘TOUGHEST’ CHALLENGE 

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday and is expected to reach Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Over two million Florida citizens are expected to evacuate the state ahead the storm with more than 2000 citizens having already lost power.

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for what Democrats have called "inhumane" behavior by moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for what Democrats have called "inhumane" behavior by moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women | Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis also oversaw Hurricane Sally striking the Florida panhandle in Sept. 2020 after it heavily damaged the city of Pensacola.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.