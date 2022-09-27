Amy Klobuchar suggests voting Democrat will help stop hurricanes: 'That's why we've got to win this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested on Tuesday that voting for Democrats in November and winning the midterms would help them with hurricanes and climate change.

"We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we've got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We've got to win in the midterms. We understand that," Klobuchar said after listing several legislative wins during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Floridians have been preparing for Hurricane Ian for the past two days as residents of the Key West are already experiencing strong winds and rain squalls.

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough told Klobuchar he wanted to "celebrate" bipartisan achievements in Congress and said two things could be true at the same time.

KERRY: INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘AMAZING’ BILL BUT ‘IM NOT SURE HOW MUCH IT HAS TO DO WITH INFLATION’

"We could be facing a grave political crisis, women could be facing a grave crisis when it comes to their own control over their health care choices. At the same time, Democrats and Republicans have figured out how to get quite a few things done over the past year-and-a-half. More so than I think probably since you have gotten into the United States Senate," he continued.

Klobuchar said they defied all odds with President Biden and was able to get things done. He signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which costs roughly $437 billion and allots $369 billion for investments in "Energy Security and Climate Change."

"We have done many, many things on a bipartisan basis. And one, the president never gave up. He is persistent. And two, you've got leaders in Congress like Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi as well as the Republicans that want to work with them where we’ve been able to step by step by step push these bills through. And so I think so many times people counted us out, but we want to make clear, we have the backs of the American people," she said.

She also said that Republicans were talking about a "national abortion ban" and argued that abortion and climate change are reasons Democrats needed to win the midterms. Democrats currently hold majorities in the House and the Senate.

"If the Republicans take charge, a number of them have been talking about an abortion ban. You guys know that. You featured it on the show. That’s why we have to win this midterm," she said.

HURRICANE IAN FORMS INTO POWERFUL STORM, PROMPTING EVACUATION ORDER IN TAMPA

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced abortion legislation that would limit abortions after 15 weeks and said the bill would help Republicans win the midterms.

"I see this as a responsible alternative to the very radical position by Democratic Senators," Graham said earlier in September. "I can assure that a vast majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand up to delivery."