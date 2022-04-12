Jim Jordan on Hunter Biden texts: Joe Biden 'did have something to do with it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he believes President Biden was involved with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings that are under federal investigation. Jordan's comments come after a Republican member of the House Oversight Committee called for further congressional investigation into Hunter's text messages, as the president continues to deny involvement in his son's foreign business dealings. Text messages from the 52-year-old's computer left at a Wilmington repair shop reveal purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's bills and other expenses, according to one missive to his daughter Naomi.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR HUNTER BIDEN TEXT PROBE: 'I WANT TO KNOW WHO'S 'POPS''

JIM JORDAN: Well, it sure looks like now it is a family enterprise based on the recent text messages we have seen. I’m just amazed at how this story has changed because it initially started out that it wasn't his laptop. Then quickly, it was his laptop but it was Russian disinformation. Now it’s well it wasn’t Russian disinformation but Joe had nothing to do with it. Now we learn, well, Joe did have something to do with it but his chief of staff says did he nothing wrong. It doesn’t appear to be the case when you look at these recent text messages. We are going to look at all of this.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: