House Oversight Republican calls for Hunter Biden text probe: 'I want to know who's 'Pops''

A Republican member of the House Oversight Committee called for further congressional investigation into Hunter Biden's text messages, as President Biden continues to deny involvement in his son's foreign business dealings.

Text messages from the 52-year-old's computer left at a Wilmington repair shop reveal purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's bills and other expenses, according to one missive to his daughter Naomi.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It's really hard, but don't worry -- Unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote to Naomi, now 28.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Fox News on Monday that it is time the committee, currently chaired by Midtown Manhattan congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, looks into some of the correspondence in question.

Mace nodded to the fact Hunter Biden continues to be the subject of a federal tax investigation in Delaware, where the lone remaining U.S. attorney of the Trump era, David Weiss, was asked by the Justice Department to remain in office to handle the investigation.

"So, when we talk about subpoena power, thank God I sit on Oversight when Republicans are in the majority next year," Mace said.

"One of the first subpoenas we need to issue is Hunter Biden and his laptop to get to the bottom of this. I want to know who ‘The Big Guy’ is."

"Worse yet, Joe Biden denies any knowledge of this, and I want to know who's ‘Pops’," Mace said, citing Hunter's text to Naomi.

"The Big Guy" is another reference made in Hunter Biden's correspondence, in a message revealed by the New York Post concerning a proposed equity split in a company created for a joint China-linked venture – of "20 [for] H" and "10 held by H for the big guy."

In response to Valerie Biden-Owens – Joe Biden's sister – slamming "Trump and his right-wing followers" over the weekend for attacks on Joe and Hunter, Mace remarked that "80,000 emails say otherwise."