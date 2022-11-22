Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Republicans could end up "politically helping" the Biden White House with a potential impeachment and probe into Hunter Biden.

Host Joe Scarborough noted previous impeachments of presidents and suggested those proceedings ended up benefiting past administrations.

"It really, for the most part, especially if you’ve got a president in the White House, it really does accrue to the benefit of the party that’s in the White House. I don’t know why. It’s just a reality," Scarborough said.

Psaki agreed and added that the White House was hiring people and determining their strategy.

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS KNOW ‘THEY WILL LOSE’ IF MIDTERMS ARE REFERENDUM ON PRESIDENT BIDEDN

"It’s a time suck, it's an energy suck, but to your point, the long game here that where Republicans are predicting and laying out for everybody is that this is going to be their primary agenda focus. Focusing on Hunter Biden’s laptop, focusing on investigating cabinet officials, many of whom we may never have heard of and not addressing the core issues the public pays attention to. So while the Biden Administration, this is a headache for them, and it will be for the first half of next year, over the long term they have a serious risk of, the Republicans, overreaching and in many ways politically helping the White House, to your point," she continued.

Republicans have touted plans to investigate Hunter Biden after taking control of the House.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer alleged at a press conference that they believe President Biden had been directly involved in his son's business dealings.

Comer said during a press conference that Biden "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

JEN PSAKI TO BRING ‘PASSION’ FOR 'DEBUNKING' TO NEW MSNBC SHOW, CALLS BACKLASH TO BIDEN SPEECH ‘BIZARRE’

The Biden White House accused House Republicans of pushing "long-debunked conspiracy theories."

"Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories," spokesman for the White House Counsel's office Ian Sams said Thursday.

Samms added that Biden was not going to allow the "political attacks" to distract from his focus on "American priorities."

"We hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge," he continued.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS ALLEGE BIDEN DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN BUSINESS DEALINGS WITH SON HUNTER

Comer told Fox News Digital in October. that Republicans on the Oversight and Reform committee are focusing on Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China during the Obama years.

"One of the things in the emails and texts that keeps popping up is how [Hunter Biden and others] make a sales pitch to one of our adversaries in the Middle East, or in China and Russia, and they say essentially we'll help you navigate the Obama-era bureaucracy," Comer said.

"So we want to hear from people working in the government, in the Obama-Biden administration, and ask whether they were doing things to help this country or that country at the request of the Bidens."

Fox News' Haris Alic contributed to this report.