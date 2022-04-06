Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China.

ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There is overwhelming evidence it is false. The best way to explain to people is if you were just an ordinary person who worked for the government and were hired for some national security position or a position that had reflected on foreign policy, and you had to get a security clearance, even a minor one from the government, you would have to answer searching questions on a form about your ties to overseas businesses and your family’s ties to overseas businesses. When Fox asked the White House about this today, they basically said that’s about the laptop, we don’t talk about the laptop. The question is not about the laptop, the question is what was President Biden’s knowledge of and participation in his son’s business dealings overseas, and why was it that when President Obama made Biden the point man on American foreign policy in connection with authoritarian or corrupt regimes, for some reason people and entities connected to the regimes thought it was a good idea to pour millions of dollars into Hunter Biden’s pockets. That’s the question.

