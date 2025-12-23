Hunter Biden criticizes father Joe's 'obvious f---ing failure' on Afghanistan in new interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, commented in a new interview on his father's lax immigration policy as well as his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which he described as an "obvious f---ing failure."

The former first son appeared on "The Shawn Ryan Show" that aired Monday, when he asserted that while his father did an "exceedingly well" job as president, he "100% had some real failures" as well.

"I think one of the failures was the way in which they executed the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I think it was an obvious f---ing failure," he told Ryan. "I think 13 Marines are dead. I think that there was a better way to do it."

Following the Biden administration's 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, a 2022 report from the Department of Defense (now the Department of War) revealed that the Taliban seized more than $7 billion worth of equipment U.S. troops left in the country.

Also, 13 U.S. service members were killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport while attempting to process Afghans fleeing the country.

Hunter Biden said that although he could "blame it on his generals," he said his father knew that "the buck stops with him" and reiterated that the operation was a failure.

He clarified that "I think leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do," but was understanding of Ryan's frustration when he told the former first son, "I cannot f---ing stand the way the Afghan withdrawal happened."

"I hear your anger about that," Hunter Biden responded. "And I don’t have any response to it other than the fact that I know that my dad came from a position that 20 years was enough, and it was not in the interest of anyone in the United States, particularly those that are serving, to continue to turn people through."

Earlier in the interview, the former first son also touched on his father's lax immigration policy, which saw the unauthorized immigrant population in the U.S. soar to an all-time high of 14 million in 2023, in the middle of the Biden administration.

"We need vibrant immigration, but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society," he said.

Hunter Biden claimed that his father's administration had reached an agreement with Republicans in Congress for an expansive border bill, before it was derailed by President Donald Trump.

"[The Biden administration] got an agreement with the Republicans in Congress and the House side that they would vote for the legislation. And then Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election and told [Republicans] that he was going to primary every single one of them that voted for that because we're addicted to the problem," Hunter Biden said.

The bill was also criticized as an election-year ploy to deal with an issue Democrats had ignored until that point.

A representative for Joe Biden did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.