Hunter Biden decries the super rich who always manage to 'avoid the consequences'

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, bemoaned how some people managed to "avoid the consequences" and are never held accountable during a rare interview published Monday.

Biden sat down for a lengthy discussion on "The Shawn Ryan Show" where he and the namesake host discussed several topics, including the nation's political divide. Biden claimed that the people who truly benefited from division were the richest people in the country who found "some way" of avoiding consequences for their actions.

"You know, who's who's benefiting right now?" Biden said. "Who there, you know, whether the Democrats are in control of Congress or whether the Republicans are, who ultimately seems to be benefiting?"

"Well, I can tell you who's not benefiting," Ryan responded. "Not normal people."

"Yeah. Not regular guys, not the guys you served with, not the guys that I went to high school with, not the, you know, nobody that I know," Biden said. "You know the people that are benefiting and the people that seem to have always some way [to] avoid the consequences and win and that's, you know, the .1%. And it's not even the 1% anymore."

Biden clarified that he did not believe "all billionaires are evil" but that "every one of us" were "victims of the algorithm," pointing to social media companies that he said are not held accountable.

"What we do is that we allow ourselves to be driven by our algorithms to believe things that just are not even remotely true and which then we all give up. Like you just said, nobody's held accountable," Biden said.

Hunter Biden was pardoned by his father during former President Biden's final months in office. The pardon applied to all crimes that Hunter Biden "has committed or may have committed" from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024.

The president's decision came after years of the Biden administration insisting there were no plans to pardon Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden had been under federal investigation since 2018 and was found guilty of three felony firearm offenses. He was also charged with federal tax crimes regarding the failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes, a charge he later pleaded guilty to ahead of trial.

