Border agents' punishment coming in part due to Biden's refusal to retract penalty pledge: Sara Carter

The Border Patrol agents previously exonerated by an Inspector General investigation over allegations they were hitting migrants with horsewhips are set to be punished in part because the president never retracted his promise that they "will pay."

The head of their union, NBPC president Brandon Judd, confirmed in a statement to the New York Post the DHS Office of Inspector General indeed "determined there was no criminal activity… so they closed out their investigation."

That development notwithstanding, Carter reported the agents will now face what is likely to be some level of suspension.

"I can tell you there's enormous frustration. There's anger, low morale here among Border Patrol agents all along the US-Mexico border tonight because of this decision," she said.

"[A]ccording to the agents that I've spoken with and people in the DHS that are sources of mine, this has to do with President Biden's statements – and the fact that he did not retract those statements."

Biden erroneously claimed the agents' horses "barely [ran] over" the migrants who he said were "being strapped."

"I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences," the president pledged at the time.

Agents at the time said Biden's comments clouded the investigation and declared his allegations to be "without evidence."

"Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do your boss is going to ‘make you pay’?" one agent told Fox News in 2021.

Critics point out the mounted agents were utilizing a style of horsemanship wherein the rider controls the animal with split reins – which helps with one-handed riding. The whipping motions were not directed toward the migrants, but toward steering or reining-in their horses during what was a chaotic situation.

Carter said she spoke with sources who predicted the punishments from the Office of Professional Responsibility will be "basic suspensions" for multiple agents.

"You can only imagine how they feel, how angry they are," she said, going on to describe how, even while under fire from their ultimate boss, agents across the agency still showed up to work to defend against and handle the continuing onslaught of illegal immigration at hand.

"We saw people from Venezuela yesterday, people from all over the world, and they were actually part of that group of 15,000" currently in a northbound caravan.