Hugh Jackman recalls his 'humiliating' audition process with Sandra Bullock for 'Miss Congeniality'

Hugh Jackman opened up for the first time about a "humiliating" audition process for a role opposite Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," which he eventually lost to actor Benjamin Bratt.

Jackman told Variety he was a "nobody" when he competed for the role of leading man in one of Bullock's most beloved films. He didn't want to audition, but his agent was trying to negotiate against another movie he’d been offered, "Someone Like You" with Ashley Judd. It's a story Jackman said he'd "not told" until now.

"No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet," Jackman told Variety for their cover story. "I was a nobody."

The actor had finished filming his first turn as Wolverine in "X-Men," but the movie had not come out at the time of his audition for "Miss Congeniality." He recalled being "impressed" by both Bullock's presence and talent.

"‘Holy s---! She’s amazing! And so quick and fast. I’m not even vaguely up to speed here,'" Jackman remembered thinking as he read lines with her for the role of FBI agent Eric Matthews. "I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough."

"It was the first time I’d tested [with another actor]," Jackman continued. "I was impressed that she was in there. I didn’t expect her to be in there. I’m guessing eight people she tested with."

The actor called the process "humiliating," however, because he couldn't capitalize on what his agent thought would be an easy get.

"That’s humiliating, when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but just go get it.’ And then you don’t get it," Jackman said of losing the romantic comedy role.

"X-Men" and "Miss Congeniality" both came out in the year 2000 and were considered box office hits.

Jackman is currently starring opposite Sutton Foster in the Broadway revival of "Music Man," but will soon be returning to play Wolverine on the big screen. "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds thrilled fans when he announced on Twitter that Jackman would reprise his iconic character for "Deadpool 3."

"Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one," Reynolds tweeted, in reference to his comic book character.

Jackman's preparation for Wolverine has affected his Broadway turn in amusing ways, he explained.

"Apologies to the entire cast of ‘The Music Man,’ and in particular my dresser and my wife – all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman said in his Variety interview, saying that his stage costumes have had to be let out twice during his intense workout regimen.