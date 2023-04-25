Huckabee Sanders, female GOP governors target Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney ad: 'Absolutely insane'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is taking aim at Bud Light's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Arkansas governor joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss how the left has treated biological women and what led her to create the "Real Women" koozie ad in response.

"I think it is absolutely insane what the left is trying to do to women. They're basically telling people that if you wear makeup, and you shop online, and you cry sometimes, then you too can be a woman. They have no concept of the real struggles that so many women have and the challenges that they overcome on a daily basis," she told host Ainsley Earhardt.

In a Twitter post Monday, Sanders announced the launch of "Real Woman" koozies to go on sale in the wake of the Bud Light controversy.

"Today, we salute all the real woman leaders of this great country. Real women don't have to fake it," a narrator said in an ad, blasting companies who "can't tell the difference between real and fake anymore."

Sanders launched the koozies alongside fellow female GOP Govs. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa.

The ad spoofed Bud Light's famous "Real Men of Genius" advertising campaign of decades past. The koozies are available for purchase for $15 on Sanders' campaign website.

Sanders said the ad was meant to be humorous and fun, but she believes woke companies continue to insult all women with their messages.

"I think we have to stand up and push back and say, whoa, hold on. Let's talk about what being a woman really is and what it really means and some of the struggles and challenges that women face and frankly, some of the joys that we experience as well."

According to The New York Post, Bud Light has suffered a "staggering" sales hit in recent weeks, with the latest data showing an alarming 17% drop, according to an industry research firm.

The latest sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows that Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15.

That’s sharply ahead of the 6% drop in sales dollars and 11% drop in volume that Bud Light had suffered during the week ended April 8 — the seven days that immediately followed the April 1 launch of the controversial Mulvaney campaign on social media.

