Sarah Huckabee Sanders trolls Bud Light with koozie for 'real women'

Republican female governors are hitting back at Bud Light with koozies made for "real women," as Americans nationwide join forces in boycotting the controversial beer.

The new beer sleeve for women comes after well-known beer company Bud Light was blasted for recruiting controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, to sponsor the brand.

In a Twitter post Monday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., announced the launch of "Real Woman" koozies to go on sale in the wake of the Bud Light controversy.

"Today, we salute all the real woman leaders of this great country. Real women don't have to fake it," a narrator said in an ad, blasting companies who "can't tell the difference between real and fake anymore." The ad spoofed Bud Light's famous "Real Men of Genius" advertising campaign of decades past.

"Real women, doing real things. Real women worked too hard for this," the narrator said over a photo of Sanders hunting.

"Some big companies can't tell the difference between real and fake anymore. Real people know the difference…Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well that works too," the clip said.

Sanders launched the koozies alongside fellow female GOP Govs. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa.

Bud Light faced immediate backlash for the brand deal, and Alissa Heinerscheid, leading the company's marketing vice president responsible for the campaign, was places on a leave of absence. Heinerscheid was reportedly replaced by Budweiser Global Marketing Vice President Todd Allen.