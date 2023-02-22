Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Don Lemon silent on Nikki Haley sexist remark controversy on air, apologizes on Twitter: ‘I’m sorry’

'To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry,' Lemon said on Twitter Wednesday morning

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
CNN's Don Lemon: 'Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry' Video

CNN's Don Lemon: 'Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry'

CNN's Don Lemon argued on Thursday that "Nikki Haley isn't in her prime" and that she should be careful about alienating older voters who could be her strongest supporters. 

CNN host Don Lemon returned to "CNN This Morning" Wednesday after a temporary exile from the network, though he remained silent on the recent controversy swirling around his comments about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley that many deemed "sexist." 

However, he did address the topic on Twitter just before the show began. "I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today," Lemon told his over 1.4 million followers at 5:35 AM ET.  

He added: "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon."

DON LEMON'S 'PATHETIC' APOLOGY FOR SEXIST REMARK SPARKS EVEN MORE FURY INSIDE CNN: ‘F------G A--HOLE’

CNN host Don Lemon suggested Nikki Haley was past her prime on Thursday, February 16, 2023. 

CNN host Don Lemon suggested Nikki Haley was past her prime on Thursday, February 16, 2023.  (Screenshot/CNN/CNNThisMorning)

Lemon has been off the CNN morning show since last Friday, after he claimed on Thursday that 51-year-old Nikki Haley was no longer in her "prime." 

"Google it," Lemon said, explaining that women are in their "prime" in their "20s, 30s and 40s," according to his research. 

"Are you talking about ‘prime’ for, like, child bearing?" CNN co-anchor Poppy Harlow asked Lemon. 

Lemon, who is five years older than Haley at 56, apologized that same day on Twitter, saying that he regretted his comments. 

"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

CNN INSIDERS SAY DON LEMON HAS 'NO DEFENDERS' AT THE NETWORK, NOT WORTH THE HEADACHE TO KEEP ON-AIR

CNN's Don Lemon faced intense backlash after suggesting that presidential candidate Nikki Haley is "past her prime."

CNN's Don Lemon faced intense backlash after suggesting that presidential candidate Nikki Haley is "past her prime." (Theo Wargo/Getty)

It was one of many apologies that Lemon has issued in the wake of the scandal. 

But CNN insiders told Fox News Digital that employees, especially female employees, were angered by Lemon’s comments. 

One insider said that "Everyone's annoyed … People are definitely upset about it."

"I was trying to figure out what the hell he was even talking about," another CNN insider said. "None of it made sense, it was a stupid thing to say."

A former executive who previously worked at CNN called for Lemon to be fired: "Chris Licht should cut his losses and fire Don before Don subjects CNN’s dwindling audience to more of this misogynistic psychodrama."

CNN'S DON LEMON ROASTED AS 'SEXIST' FOR SAYING NIKKI HALEY PAST HER 'PRIME'

CNN CEO Chris Licht called Don Lemon’s recent comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN CEO Chris Licht called Don Lemon’s recent comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

CNN CEO Chris Licht sat down with Lemon and assigned him to "sensitivity training," according to the Los Angeles Times. 

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht told staff in a memo first obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Fox News’ Brian Flood, David Rutz, Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. 

