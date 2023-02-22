Don Lemon silent on Nikki Haley sexist remark controversy on air, apologizes on Twitter: ‘I’m sorry’

CNN host Don Lemon returned to "CNN This Morning" Wednesday after a temporary exile from the network, though he remained silent on the recent controversy swirling around his comments about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley that many deemed "sexist."

However, he did address the topic on Twitter just before the show began. "I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today," Lemon told his over 1.4 million followers at 5:35 AM ET.

He added: "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon."

Lemon has been off the CNN morning show since last Friday, after he claimed on Thursday that 51-year-old Nikki Haley was no longer in her "prime."

"Google it," Lemon said, explaining that women are in their "prime" in their "20s, 30s and 40s," according to his research.

"Are you talking about ‘prime’ for, like, child bearing?" CNN co-anchor Poppy Harlow asked Lemon.

Lemon, who is five years older than Haley at 56, apologized that same day on Twitter, saying that he regretted his comments.

"The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

It was one of many apologies that Lemon has issued in the wake of the scandal.

But CNN insiders told Fox News Digital that employees, especially female employees, were angered by Lemon’s comments.

One insider said that "Everyone's annoyed … People are definitely upset about it."

"I was trying to figure out what the hell he was even talking about," another CNN insider said. "None of it made sense, it was a stupid thing to say."

A former executive who previously worked at CNN called for Lemon to be fired: "Chris Licht should cut his losses and fire Don before Don subjects CNN’s dwindling audience to more of this misogynistic psychodrama."

CNN CEO Chris Licht sat down with Lemon and assigned him to "sensitivity training," according to the Los Angeles Times.

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht told staff in a memo first obtained by Fox News Digital.

