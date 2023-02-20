Don Lemon will return to CNN show on Wednesday, undergo 'formal training,' boss says

Embattled CNN host Don Lemon will return to his morning show on Wednesday following an extended absence amid his controversial remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, according to a memo from CNN boss Chris Licht to staff.

"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht told staff in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital late Monday .

"It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday," Licht added.

It is unclear whether Lemon will address the controversy to his viewers upon his on-air return.

A spokesperson for CNN declined to comment.

During Thursday's broadcast of "CNN This Morning," Lemon knocked Haley for supporting "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians over 75 years old, accusing her of being past her "prime."

Lemon cited "Google" to argue the 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," he said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

Lemon attempted to issue a mea culpa on Twitter following the intense backlash , writing, "The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

He later was forced to apologize to colleagues on the network's editorial call on Friday morning.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon said to colleagues, Fox News Digital confirmed. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake, I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

Later that day, however, Lemon raised eyebrows after he was spotted having fun on the beach while vacationing in Florida, fueling critics within CNN to believe his apology was not sincere.

Lemon's absence on Friday was due to a pre-scheduled vacation, but he decided to take Monday off as well.