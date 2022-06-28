House Democrat calls for new party leadership ahead of midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., stated she thinks the Democratic Party is in need of new leadership and should elevate other "extraordinary" party members. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, she emphasized the party's wide pool of potential leaders while failing to disclose whether she would support President Biden's bid for re-election.

Some Democrats have dogged the question of whether they would support Biden if he runs again in 2024. Spanberger echoed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., statement when asked about her view on the subject.

"I'm looking squarely towards 2022 and the re-election ahead of me, working to make sure that voters across Virginia's 7th District know what I've been doing on their behalf and why I'm asking for their vote again," Spanberger told host Dana Perino. "And I'll be focused on 2024 after we get through the 2022 elections."

AOC DODGES ON WHETHER SHE'LL SUPPORT BIDEN IN 2024, FOCUSES ON MIDTERMS

While Spanberger did not say whether she would support Biden in 2024, she did say she is not looking to have the president join her re-election campaign as she vies for another term representing Virginia's re-drawn 7th District.

"I intend to do the campaigning myself. I am the candidate. It's my name on the ballot," Spanberger responded.

Spanberger was confident in her ability to reach voters in a district that prior to 2019 was largely Republican. She expressed her desire to take action and find solutions to issues facing Americans regardless of what her party does.

"I'm never going to go to somebody else and say, ‘Give me a plan or give me something to blame,’" she shared. "I'm going to say, 'I'm going to address this problem head-on, and I'm going to take action,' which is based on my background."

Spanberger will face newcomer Yesli Vega who recently won the Virginia Republican primary.

"I continue to recognize that there are some just extraordinary members of Congress with tremendous backgrounds… who have a lot to bring to the conversation," Spanberger added. "And I look forward to seeing those voices continue to be elevated and increasingly more engaged."