AOC dodges on whether she'll support Biden in 2024, focuses on midterms: 'That's not a yes'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., did not answer yes -- and instead focused on this year’s midterms -- when asked if she would support President Biden if he chooses to run for re-election in 2024.

In an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about her feelings about the president seeking a second term, and she responded very delicately.

"I just want to ask about President Biden. He is saying he's going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?" CNN host Dana Bash asked.

"You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022," Ocasio-Cortez said. "So, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it … I think if the president has a vision and that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes."

To that, Bash noted, "That's not a yes."

"You know, I think we should endorse when we get to it," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far. And, you know, should he run again? I think that I… you know, I think it's … we'll take a look at it."

"Right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of our presidential election," she added.

Earlier in the interview, Ocasio-Cortez defended her decision to endorse progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Malone, representing New York’s 18th congressional district.

The move was criticized by one-time Barack Obama campaign manager Jim Messina as counterproductive for the Democratic Party, which risks losing control of both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections at a time when the Supreme Court is also reconsidering its landmark abortion ruling.

"I think right now there are a lot of voters at home that have quite a bit of anxiety about the enthusiasm right now in terms of turnout for the Democratic Party," Ocasio-Cortez said, advocating for candidates who are "able to excite a base" amid the party’s changing dynamic. "We need to have a generational shift in the United States Congress in order for us to have a policy shift in the United States Congress."