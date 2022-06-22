Former police officer wins Virginia GOP primary, says Democrats 'opened door' to skyrocketing crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two victorious Republican candidates told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday why they believe a red wave is coming in November.

Congressional candidates Yesli Vega, R-Va., and Jen Kiggans, R-Va., argued President Joe Biden's economic policies, as well as liberal soft-on-crime policies, are driving Americans toward Republican candidates.

"The number one priority of folks is to live in safe and secure communities, to know that their children are going to be safe playing outside," Vega said Wednesday.

"And unfortunately, you have a Democrat Party that has opened up the doors for crime skyrocketing in our communities like we've never seen before."

Vega is a former police officer and a military wife, while Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot.

Many Democrats and liberal district attorneys have embraced soft-on-crime policies that have led to rising crime rates in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was just recalled by voters for his policies after the city saw rising smash-and-grab robberies, homicides and drug use.

"I run for Congress to restore American strength this year," Kiggans shared. "In our economy, but at our borders and in our foreign policy, that's what we're really lacking."

Kiggans emphasized the lack of leadership and accountability from the Biden administration specifically in the economy, national security and foreign policy.

Biden and the White House have shifted blame on who is responsible for the rising cost of goods and services including gas prices which have reached nearly $5 a gallon at the national average.

"When I'm at the gas pump, I talk to voters. When I'm at the grocery store, I talk to voters and everybody is feeling the squeeze, whether it's at the pump or at the dairy aisle, at the grocery store," Vega said. "I'm reminding people that there is a possibility that we can change and turn things around."

In addition to a crippling economy, the Biden administration has also remained relatively quiet on the ongoing border crisis where record numbers of illegal immigrants are overwhelming border towns.

As voters look ahead to November, the economy, national security and foreign policy are key issues for Americans that Vega and Kiggans hope to address.

"It starts with opening their minds, opening their hearts and giving us the opportunity to talk to them about why we're in the best position to represent them in the way that they deserve to be represented," Vega said.

Vega will take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., in the 7th district while Kiggans, a state senator, will challenge Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., in the 2nd district.