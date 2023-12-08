Home Depot co-founder endorses Nikki Haley, says Trump's time 'has come and gone'

Conservative billionaire and Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone announced on Fox News that he is formally endorsing and supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for president in 2024.

The 88-year-old businessman, who co-founded the home improvement big-box chain with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and conservative businessman Bernie Marcus, told "Your World" Friday he will be throwing his support behind Haley as she gains in the polls against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump.

Trump, however, remains ahead of the GOP pack by double digits in the latest polls.

"Yes, I am going to support her. I think she is just what we need right now. I think her approach is smart — I also think she's clarified herself on some issues," Langone said.

"More importantly, I think the American people need this kind of leadership — statesmanlike, elegant — just think of where we've been the last six or seven years. It's not good."

Langone supported former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the 2016 contests, before pivoting to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich after the now-2024 hopeful dropped out.

As for DeSantis, Langone said he has no real issues with the conservative governor, but lamented his poll "numbers aren't moving."

Langone said a top incentive for his endorsement is the defeat of Biden, telling "Your World" that America cannot take another term of his presidency.

"What's going on in the country today is mayhem."

Asked about far-and-away front-runner Trump, Langone said the real estate mogul's time "has come and gone," and that his final months in office did not speak well of him.

Langone contrasted Trump's insistence he won the 2020 election with former Vice President Al Gore, whom he said felt the same way in 2000 but comported himself differently as the Supreme Court ruled in then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush's favor.

Langone recalled how David Boies — Gore's attorney — reportedly pressed him to continue fighting amid the hanging chads controversy in Miami-Dade, Fla., but that the Tennessee Democrat ultimately responded that "the American people have had enough."

"He put the American people ahead of him[self]. What Trump put this country through for the last three months of his presidency was disgraceful."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.