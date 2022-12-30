Home Depot co-founder ignites firestorm on Twitter over 'socialism' comments: 'Poster child for Privilege'

The co-founder of Home Depot said in a recent interview that he was "worried about capitalism" because "socialism" has crushed the work ethic of Americans.

Billionaire Bernard Marcus warned America that the success that he had as a founder of Home Depot and the success that "millions of people have earned" for themselves and their families was built on capitalism, not socialism.

"Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid," Marcus said, summing up the current anti-work attitude he saw in America today.

Those comments prompted bitter debates on Twitter, with many users taking potshots at the retired CEO of Home Depot for his appearance, while another user argued that "socialism" was only part of the problem.

"This guy looks like he hasn’t stocked a shelf or driven a forklift in 50 years" artist Nick Acosta tweeted.

Actress Lisa Catara also criticized Marcus as a symbol of corporate excess. "Another poster child for Privilege & Corporate Greed complaining no one wants to work at unreasonable wages & conditions. More concerned about his personal wealth than Workers who make him wealthy."

"@POTUS, let's take corporate $$$ out of politics & FIX this financial monopoly," Catara added.

But Substack journalist John Hawkins called for a more focused discussion as to why Americans are choosing not to work. "Socialism is not precise enough. Too many people are getting paid too much not to work for too long by the government."

Marcus also took an opportunity to wade into politics and slam Joe Biden directly as "the worst president in the history of this country."

A longtime Republican donor, Marcus also said that former President Donald Trump’s policies were "spot on," but predicted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would challenge Trump in 2024.

"[I]t’s going to be interesting in ‘24 because I think DeSantis will challenge him. And may the better man win."

