Katie Pavlich: Hillary Clinton showed 'elitist disdain' for Americans with Italy 'email' exhibit trip

Hillary Clinton's visit to an Italian art exhibit showed how little she cares about Americans, according to Katie Pavlich.

Clinton's trip to the Venice display, titled "HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails," was an act of self-mockery, co-host Juan Williams added on "The Five."

"It's just another display of her elitist disdain for the American people and getting away with everything her entire life," Pavlich said. "What is wrong with her?"

Williams said Clinton didn't do herself many favors by traveling to Europe for the exhibition.

HILLARY CLINTON GETS BRUTALLY MOCKED FOR READING PRINTOUTS OF HER OWN EMAILS AT ART EXHIBIT

"It looked like self-mockery," he said. "We play into the Russians' game time and time again."

For his part, co-host Jesse Watters said that Clinton's trip proves a critique first forwarded by President Trump.

"Hillary ... she just doesn't get it," he said, paraphrasing the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the exhibit, the former secretary of state "spent an hour" reading her own emails and later shared pictures of the visit, according to the artist Kenneth Goldsmith.

The exhibit featured a replica of the Oval Office's Resolute Desk and over 60,000 pages of Clinton's emails.