Janice Dean reveals unexpected spot for 50th birthday celebration

In Thursday's episode, the "Fox & Friends" hosts were joined by chief meteorologist Janice Dean to discuss her plans for her upcoming 50th birthday.

JANICE DEAN OPENS UP ABOUT DECADE LONG BATTLE WITH MS

Dean explained that while she originally planned on celebrating the milestone in Las Vegas, she began to consider Nashville after the hosts and her Twitter followers encouraged her to change things up.

"I've never been to Nashville...and I was going to plan a girls trip to Vegas, but now I'm thinking maybe Nashville," she said.

Dean took to Twitter to ask her followers for help, and the response was overwhelmingly in Nashville's favor, she explained.

Guest host Katie Pavlich also supported the Nashville trip and said the "comfortable shoes" and casual wardrobe would make it worth it. Host Steve Doocy said he supported Nashville too, because of the one-hour time difference, compared to Vegas' 3-hour difference.

Earlier this year, Dean opened up about her decade-long battle with multiple sclerosis, while debuting her new book "Mostly Sunny" on Fox Nation's "Dana Perino's Book Club."

Dean explained that she never allowed the disease to hold her back, and her optimism is evident in the bestseller.

"MS has the same initials as Mostly Sunny," said Dean, "and I take that as a sign."

