Hillary Clinton says events in Minneapolis show the ‘moral rot at the heart of Trump’s MAGA movement’

Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump and his supporters of what she called deep "moral rot" within their movement. The former secretary of state wrote an essay for "The Atlantic" on Thursday in which she repeatedly called out the MAGA movement, contrasting it with Christian values.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential race, has long been critical of the president’s movement. In her essay, "MAGA’s War on Empathy," Clinton referenced recent confrontations in Minnesota involving federal immigration agents. She argued those incidents show Trump supporters have abandoned traditional Christian values.

"That compassion is weak and cruelty is strong has become an article of MAGA faith," wrote Clinton.

"Trump and his allies believe that the more inhumane the treatment, the more likely it is to spread fear," she added.

Clinton cited biblical passages to argue that Trump’s movement and policies have strayed from Scripture. She said the "savagery" of many of Trump’s policies, including immigration enforcement, is a "feature, not a bug."

Clinton pointed to the two recent shootings in Minneapolis involving Americans opposing immigration enforcement. The shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a federal agent sparked weeks of protests in the city. Tensions escalated following the death of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents weeks later.

Both cases remain under investigation. The administration maintains that federal agents were justified, while critics say the individuals were wrongfully killed.

"MAGA rejects the teachings of Jesus to ‘love thy neighbor’ and care for ‘the last, the least, and the lost.’ It recognizes only a zero-sum war of all against all," continued Clinton.

She argued that Christian nationalism within the MAGA movement has twisted faith away from core Christian teachings such as "dignity, mercy, and compassion."

"The glorification of cruelty and rejection of compassion don’t just shape the Trump administration’s policies. Those values are also at the core of Trump’s own character and worldview," Clinton wrote.

"They have become a rallying cry for a cadre of hard-right ‘Christian influencers’ who are waging a war on empathy," she added.

Clinton has faced backlash for criticism of Trump backers in the past. During her 2016 presidential campaign, she famously said of some Trump supporters: "You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."