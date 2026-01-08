Expand / Collapse search
Hillary Clinton

Clinton amplifies left-wing ‘murder’ claims in Minneapolis ICE shooting with sharp Trump rebuke

Former secretary of state weighs in day after Minneapolis incident that killed Renee Nicole Good

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Agitators clash with ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting Video

Agitators clash with ICE after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Wild video shows agitators clashing with federal authorities after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. (Credit: Moncies Franco Sr via Storyful, Georgia Fort via Storyful)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed in on the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Wednesday, arguing Renee Nicole Good was "murdered."

"Last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing," Clinton posted to X Thursday morning, accompanied by a photo of protesters and mourners gathered while holding candles and anti-ICE signs. 

"In the face of this administration’s lawless violence, solidarity is the answer. They want to mold America to their cruelty. We refuse," she added in her critique of the Trump administration. 

Clinton's remark adds to a growing list of left-wing Democrats calling the fatal shooting a "murder," as the Trump administration defends that the lead-up to the shooting was an act of "domestic terrorism" against the agents. 

JIMMY KIMMEL DISPLAYS T-SHIRT WITH MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR'S CALL FOR ICE TO 'GET THE F--- OUT' OF CITY

Hillary Clinton delivering 2024 DNC speech

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent as murder in an X post Jan. 8, 2026.  (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

Good was operating a vehicle at the time of her death, with footage of the scene showing her car in the middle of a snow-lined street in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis as ICE agents approached her vehicle. 

She was ordered out of her car, with footage showing Good's car driving in reverse and allegedly attempting to drive off before she was shot. Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem told the media that Good had allegedly been "stalking and impeding" agents all day, and that she attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" and "run a law enforcement officer over."

Left-wing New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman both referred to the shooting as "murder," as did Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and others. 

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTERS CONFRONT FEDERAL AGENTS DAY AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

An onlooker holds a sign reading

An onlooker holds a sign reading "Shame" as law enforcement officers work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations in Minneapolis, Jan. 7, 2026.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"It was an outright murder," Goldman said of the shooting. "This officer needs to not only be fired and suspended, but — based on the video — charged."

Federal law enforcement officers converged on the city earlier in January as sweeping COVID-era schemes involving money laundering came under the microscope and revealed such fraud could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion, according to investigators. Suspects arrested in the alleged schemes are mostly from the state's large Somali community. 

The White House pledged support to federal and local law enforcement officers following the shooting, while Trump told The New York Times in a lengthy interview Wednesday that Good "behaved horribly," referring to her allegedly attempting to use her vehicle as a weapon against ICE. 

"The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," Trump posted to Truth Social Wednesday after reviewing footage of the scene. "Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."

Comments were turned off on Clinton's post — as has become the norm for the former secretary of state's X messages — with critics lambasting her comment in quote tweets, including calling her a "coward" for turning the comments off. Others doubled down that she would "never be president" following her loss to Trump in 2016. 

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Memorial at the location of ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Residents place a memorial on the 3300 block of Portland Ave. in Minneapolis, Jan. 8, 2026. The block is where Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE agent.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"Hillary, if you believe this, get in your car and go try to stop ICE in the streets! If you don't get in your car, then you messages is... don't use your car to try to stop ICE," one user posted

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office and the White House for additional comment on Clinton's X post Thursday morning. 

The FBI is investigating the shooting. 

