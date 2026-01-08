Clinton amplifies left-wing ‘murder’ claims in Minneapolis ICE shooting with sharp Trump rebuke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed in on the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Wednesday, arguing Renee Nicole Good was "murdered."

"Last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing," Clinton posted to X Thursday morning, accompanied by a photo of protesters and mourners gathered while holding candles and anti-ICE signs.

"In the face of this administration’s lawless violence, solidarity is the answer. They want to mold America to their cruelty. We refuse," she added in her critique of the Trump administration.

Clinton's remark adds to a growing list of left-wing Democrats calling the fatal shooting a "murder," as the Trump administration defends that the lead-up to the shooting was an act of "domestic terrorism" against the agents.

Good was operating a vehicle at the time of her death, with footage of the scene showing her car in the middle of a snow-lined street in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis as ICE agents approached her vehicle.

She was ordered out of her car, with footage showing Good's car driving in reverse and allegedly attempting to drive off before she was shot. Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem told the media that Good had allegedly been "stalking and impeding" agents all day, and that she attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" and "run a law enforcement officer over."

Left-wing New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman both referred to the shooting as "murder," as did Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and others.

"It was an outright murder," Goldman said of the shooting. "This officer needs to not only be fired and suspended, but — based on the video — charged."

Federal law enforcement officers converged on the city earlier in January as sweeping COVID-era schemes involving money laundering came under the microscope and revealed such fraud could exceed $1 billion and rise to as high as $9 billion, according to investigators. Suspects arrested in the alleged schemes are mostly from the state's large Somali community.

The White House pledged support to federal and local law enforcement officers following the shooting, while Trump told The New York Times in a lengthy interview Wednesday that Good "behaved horribly," referring to her allegedly attempting to use her vehicle as a weapon against ICE.

"The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense," Trump posted to Truth Social Wednesday after reviewing footage of the scene. "Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis."

Comments were turned off on Clinton's post — as has become the norm for the former secretary of state's X messages — with critics lambasting her comment in quote tweets, including calling her a "coward" for turning the comments off. Others doubled down that she would "never be president" following her loss to Trump in 2016.

"Hillary, if you believe this, get in your car and go try to stop ICE in the streets! If you don't get in your car, then you messages is... don't use your car to try to stop ICE," one user posted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Clinton's office and the White House for additional comment on Clinton's X post Thursday morning.

The FBI is investigating the shooting.