Trump rips former VP candidate on immigration: 'Tim Walz does nothing, through fear, incompetence, or both'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling him "seriously r------d" and accusing the governor of failing to address crime and immigration concerns in the blue state.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump argued that immigration is fueling crime nationwide and straining public services. He pointed to Minnesota as a prime example, claiming that "Somalian gangs are roving the streets" of what he described as a "once great state."

"A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration," Trump said.

WHITE HOUSE RIPS 'IMBECILIC BUFFOON' TIM WALZ AFTER TRUMP TARIFF CRITICISM

Trump said the nation’s 53 million foreign-born residents are largely "on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels" and argued that American taxpayers are being forced to shoulder the cost.

He further claimed that a migrant earning $30,000 with a green card receives "roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family."

"This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America," Trump said, blaming it for issues including crime, urban decline, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages and growing deficits.

Trump pointed to Minnesota, alleging that "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over" the state and claiming that Governor Walz "does nothing" in response.

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," Trump said. "The seriously r------d Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both."

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

Walz responded on X to a screenshot of the Truth Social post, writing: "Release the MRI results."

In the post, Trump also targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, calling her the "worst congressman/woman in our Country."

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how ‘badly’ she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc," Trump said.

The comments follow shortly after the Thanksgiving Eve shooting in Washington, D.C., that left one West Virginia National Guard member dead and another clinging to his life.

WALZ REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM THAT TRUMP CONSIDERS WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM 'TOP PRIORITY'

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, Rahmahullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who reportedly worked with a CIA-operated unit that fought the Taliban on America’s behalf, Fox News Digital confirmed, which helped evacuate people during the fall of Kabul under then-President Joe Biden.

The White House, Governor Walz and Rep. Omar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.