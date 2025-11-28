Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump rips former VP candidate on immigration: 'Tim Walz does nothing, through fear, incompetence, or both'

Walz responds with 'Release the MRI results' after Trump's Truth Social post

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Trump signals new ‘land’ phase in escalating cartel crackdown Video

Trump signals new ‘land’ phase in escalating cartel crackdown

Fox News’ Alexandria Hoff reports on President Donald Trump’s warning to narco-terrorists that a crackdown on their land operations is coming on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, calling him "seriously r------d" and accusing the governor of failing to address crime and immigration concerns in the blue state.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump argued that immigration is fueling crime nationwide and straining public services. He pointed to Minnesota as a prime example, claiming that "Somalian gangs are roving the streets" of what he described as a "once great state."

"A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration," Trump said.

WHITE HOUSE RIPS 'IMBECILIC BUFFOON' TIM WALZ AFTER TRUMP TARIFF CRITICISM

President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump said the nation’s 53 million foreign-born residents are largely "on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels" and argued that American taxpayers are being forced to shoulder the cost.

He further claimed that a migrant earning $30,000 with a green card receives "roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family."

"This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America," Trump said, blaming it for issues including crime, urban decline, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages and growing deficits.

Trump pointed to Minnesota, alleging that "hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over" the state and claiming that Governor Walz "does nothing" in response.

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," Trump said. "The seriously r------d Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both."

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

Tim Walz speaks onstage

Tim Walz speaks onstage during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2025, in Austin, Texas.  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Walz responded on X to a screenshot of the Truth Social post, writing: "Release the MRI results." 

In the post, Trump also targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, calling her the "worst congressman/woman in our Country."

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how ‘badly’ she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc," Trump said.

The comments follow shortly after the Thanksgiving Eve shooting in Washington, D.C., that left one West Virginia National Guard member dead and another clinging to his life. 

WALZ REPEATS DEBUNKED CLAIM THAT TRUMP CONSIDERS WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM 'TOP PRIORITY'

Ilhan Omar at a congressional hearing

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a meeting with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill May 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect, Rahmahullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan national who reportedly worked with a CIA-operated unit that fought the Taliban on America’s behalf, Fox News Digital confirmed, which helped evacuate people during the fall of Kabul under then-President Joe Biden.

The White House, Governor Walz and Rep. Omar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue