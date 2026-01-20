Bill, Hillary Clinton at risk of contempt in House after snubbing Epstein depositions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee will consider whether to tee up House-wide votes on holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress on Wednesday morning for missing their scheduled depositions in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

If passed by the committee, the resolutions would put the contempt findings’ consideration to the whole House of Representatives.

"President Clinton refused to appear for his scheduled deposition on Jan. 13, 2026. President Clinton’s unwillingness to comply with the subpoena, even after the Oversight Committee agreed to postpone his deposition date, at his request, for nearly a month, has substantially interfered with the Oversight Committee’s investigation," the committee wrote in its findings.

The committee had originally requested Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear before lawmakers on Oct. 14 and Oct. 9, 2025, respectively.

Epstein killed himself while incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking minors in 2019, cutting short a prosecution of his crimes.

Epstein was known to have rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s most powerful and wealthy figures, including Prince Andrew of the British royal family, now-President Donald Trump, Bill Gates and the Clintons.

In recent disclosures from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, several previously undisclosed images surfaced, revealing new details of Clinton’s relationship with Epstein.

While none of them, on their own, bear any proof of wrongdoing, they have raised new questions among Republicans about what the former president may have known about Epstein’s crimes.

"In particular, President Clinton possesses firsthand information regarding the activities of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell and their efforts to establish relationships and curry favor with influential individuals while operating a sex-trafficking ring," the committee wrote in its findings.

"His testimony may inform the Oversight Committee’s consideration of legislative reforms designed to combat the operation of sex-trafficking rings, efforts to shield them from scrutiny and ethics reforms for current and former elected officials."

The Clintons were two of 10 people subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as part of the panel’s investigation, but are the only two facing contempt threats so far for not appearing.

The subpoenas were issued pursuant to a bipartisan vote during an unrelated committee hearing over the summer.

Since then, the probe has fallen prey to partisan infighting, with both sides accusing the other of politicizing the investigation at the expense of Epstein’s victims.

Republicans are expected to advance the contempt resolutions out of committee largely along party lines.

Comer told Fox News Digital last week that the House would likely vote on both resolutions within three legislative days. That would put the vote sometime in February, given the House’s planned recess next week.