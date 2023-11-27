Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Melania Trump expected to attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service, former President Trump not on guest list

Former President Donald Trump was not on the guests list for the invitation-only event released Monday by the Carter Center

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96 Video

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

FOX News' Bret Baier reports on the life and legacy of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on 'FOX News Live.'

Former first lady Melania Trump is expected to join her contemporaries and other leaders at a memorial tribute service for the former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Trump will be joined by other living former first ladies – including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush – the Carter Center said Monday in a news release announcing the guest list for the Tuesday service at Emory University in Atlanta.

JIMMY CARTER HAD ONE OF THE 'GREATEST SECOND ACTS' IN AMERICAN HISTORY, CONSERVATIVE HISTORIAN SAYS

Donald Trump holding Melania's hand

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The former fist lady will attend a memorial tribute service for Rosalynn Carter.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In addition to the former first ladies, President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are all slated to attend the invitation-only service.

Former President Donald Trump was not among the guests listed to attend the event. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign. 

Carter passed away in Georgia last week at age 96 after being admitted to a hospice. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, will also attend her tribute service. 

The couple were married for 77 years.  

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter attend Former President Jimmy Carter surprise 70th birthday party at The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. Carter will attend a tribute service for his wife this week.  (Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tribute service will also feature the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which will play some of Rosalynn Carter’s "most beloved tunes," the Carter Center said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics