Melania Trump expected to attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service, former President Trump not on guest list

Former first lady Melania Trump is expected to join her contemporaries and other leaders at a memorial tribute service for the former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Trump will be joined by other living former first ladies – including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush – the Carter Center said Monday in a news release announcing the guest list for the Tuesday service at Emory University in Atlanta.

In addition to the former first ladies, President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are all slated to attend the invitation-only service.

Former President Donald Trump was not among the guests listed to attend the event. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign.

Carter passed away in Georgia last week at age 96 after being admitted to a hospice. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, will also attend her tribute service.

The couple were married for 77 years.

The tribute service will also feature the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which will play some of Rosalynn Carter’s "most beloved tunes," the Carter Center said.