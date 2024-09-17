Hillary Clinton says Trump poses 'danger to our country and the world' after assassination attempt

A day after a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton said Monday that the former president posed a "danger to our country and the world."

"The press is still not able to cover Trump the way that they should," Clinton told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "They careen from one outrage to the next … I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is. You know, the late great journalist Harry Evans, one time said that journalists should, you know, really try to achieve objectivity, and by that, he said, I mean they should cover the object."

"Well, the object in this case is Donald Trump. His demagoguery, his danger to our country and the world. And stick with it."

Clinton is promoting her latest memoir, "Something Lost, Something Gained," which was described this year in part as "a fervent and persuasive warning to all American voters." She went on to say Monday that the press was "merciless" when pointing out President Biden's issues following his poor debate showing against Trump in June, and Trump was counting on public indifference to his controversies.

"Americans need to understand that they have to take Trump both seriously and literally," she said. "He has said what he wants to do. He and his allies with Project 2025, his desire to be a dictator, at least on day one, all of that is in the public record. And I believe that more Americans have to be, you know, willing to endure what frankly is discomforting and to some extent kind of painful, to take him at his word and to be outraged by what he represents."

"We can’t go back and give this very dangerous man another chance to do harm to our country and the world," she added.

Clinton's interviews came on the heels of the second attempt to kill Trump in the past two months. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was accused of pointing an AK-47 at Trump on Sunday afternoon while he was golfing at his club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Secret Service opened fire at him after spotting the rifle through a fence ahead of where Trump was playing; Routh fled but was arrested shortly afterward.

In July, another gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, wounding Trump in the ear, killing a rally-goer named Corey Comperatore, and critically injuring two others. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by law enforcement.

Clinton added in her MSNBC interview she was "impressed" by Republicans who have spoken out against Trump returning to power.

The Harris campaign has touted the support of such figures as former Vice President Dick Cheney and other luminaries from previous Republican administrations and campaigns, although Trump still remains widely popular with Republicans after clinching a third straight nomination.

"I do think many, many more people are being given the opportunity to reject what Trump offers, what he represents," Clinton said. "Not as many, the race is still too close. The Electoral College is still the big hurdle that has to be overcome. But I am very hopeful, and even optimistic, that Americans who do not want to see a continuation of this politics of hate and division will reject Trump and maybe some Republicans who know that they can’t vote for Trump will end up voting for the Harris-Walz ticket as well."