Hillary Clinton questions whether voters 'really understand' what’s at stake in the midterm elections

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed that voters are unaware of the threat that Republicans could pose following the midterm elections.

The former First Lady appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi on Friday as well as the upcoming midterm elections.

Host Joy Reid asked whether Clinton believed that voters properly understand the threat the country faces with Republicans projected to retake the House and possibly the Senate in the fall. Clinton responded that she believes Americans don’t "really understand" what that could mean.

"I think that with all of the noise that we’ve gotten in this election season I don’t think that people are really able to grasp that. But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life. They may think that whoever’s chairing a committee, you know, kind of abstract. But the Republicans in the House and others like the chair of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee [Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.] are on record saying they’re going to put Social Security and Medicare up for a vote," Clinton claimed.

Sen. Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, revealed an "11-Point Plan" in February which included the proposal that "All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again." Though Democrats have seized on this as evidence of a GOP plan to cut Social Security and Medicare, both Sens. Scott and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have confirmed they would not be eliminated.

Clinton continued, "Now I don’t understand why every American, not just people eligible for those two programs that they have paid into that they have worked hard for, that they have earned, are not up in arms. We’ve got lots of problems right now in our country. We need sensible people to come together to try and solve them. The last thing we need is to make life even harder for the vast majority of Americans because it’s not just seniors who would have Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. It would be their children and their grandchildren who would have to step in and fill the hole that they had left."

Clinton repeatedly denounced Republicans for "violent rhetoric" that she claimed led to the attack on Pelosi’s husband and was "disqualifying for people who are running for office" and further proof that the GOP s a threat to democracy.

"I didn't see a big outpouring on the part of elected officials to stand with Nancy Pelosi the way she has stood with Republicans as well as Democrats in times of real terror like on Jan. 6. So ask yourselves, please, why would you entrust power to people who they themselves are unable to see how terrible it is that someone may be attacked in their home or don't really care because they somehow think it'll get them votes or get them elected? This is a real threat to the heart of democracy," Clinton said.

On Oct. 25, Clinton also accused Republicans of plotting to steal the 2024 presidential election in the future.

"I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it," Clinton said.