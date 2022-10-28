Chelsea Clinton tells 'The View' her mom Hillary accepted 2016 election results: ‘She conceded’

Chelsea Clinton pushed back on charges that her mother Hillary Clinton contested the 2016 election, insisting that the Democratic presidential candidate conceded to former President Donald Trump at the time.

Clinton defended her mother during the Friday episode of "The View" when co-host Sunny Hostin brought up Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his claim that Clinton denied the 2016 presidential election results and therefore has no right to criticize Trump for denying the 2020 elections results.

Clinton merely responded by saying her mother conceded and appeared at the 45th president’s inauguration, not mentioning the fact that her mother has insisted that Trump is an "illegitimate president" several times over the years since her loss.

Neither did Chelsea approach the topic of Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the multi-year Russian collusion investigation which was built on the charge that Trump had worked with the Russian government to win the U.S. presidency.

The topic came up when Hostin asked Clinton about Cruz’s assertion that her mother was an election denier. Cruz last made the charge during his appearance on Monday’s episode of "The View," stating, "There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera try to say, ‘the election was fair and square and legitimate.’ You know who y'all don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton who stood up and said, ‘Trump stole the election.’"

Hostin addressed Chelsea Clinton, stating, "Your mom, Secretary Hillary Clinton, recently warned that right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election. I agree with her on that."

She continued: "When we pressed [Cruz] on the MAGA Republicans’ election denial, he did whip out some sort of prop and he argued that your mom did the same thing after the 2016 election. What’s your reaction?"

Clinton dismissed the charge immediately, claiming, "Well that’s funny, Sunny, cause I’m pretty sure that I remember that next day I was standing behind her when she conceded, and that she said, while she had campaigned very hard against President Trump, she hoped he would be a president for all Americans."

She quipped, "That, of course, is not what ultimately happened."

Clinton then mocked Cruz, saying, "You know, I think that Senator Cruz just might have a slightly different memory of that."

In response to Clinton's claims during the episode, Ted Cruz communications team special advisor Steve Guest fired back at Clinton online, sharing a video of her with her mom on "The View" in 2019, during which Hillary Clinton called Trump an "illegitimate president."

Hostin followed up with Clinton on Friday, stating, "Cause she went to the inauguration, as far as I recall." Chelsea affirmed this, replying, "She went to the inauguration. She was sitting right there. My dad was sitting right there, because they do believe that a peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to healthy, functioning democracy."

Clinton also blasted Trump’s inauguration speech as "that White nationalist screed," and his "painting of our country as this dystopian, horrific hellscape of which only he could save us."