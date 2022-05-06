Hillary Clinton frets to CBS over potential end to Roe v Wade: 'Incredibly dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fretted over the possible end to Roe v. Wade Thursday, railing against its potential removal as "dark" and "incredibly dangerous."

During an appearance on "CBS Evening News," first flagged by NewsBusters, the former Secretary of State seemed desperate to scare Americans over what she referred to as an "extreme power," warning it could be coming for them next if the landmark Supreme Court decision is overturned.

"This is about controlling women. This is about turning the clock back on half the population of our country," Clinton told host Norah O'Donnell.

O'Donnell asked Clinton if she ever thought a decision on ending Roe v. Wade would come "this quickly," despite the leaked draft opinion not being an actual court ruling, but a document subject to change.

The liberal host also noted former President Donald Trump's promise to nominate conservative Supreme Court justices while campaigning against Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

"I warned about it in the campaign. I could see that the man I was running against would literally do anything to get the votes of the extreme faction of the Republican Party who were willing to totally upend precedent and deny women their rights. So, I did warn about it," Clinton said.

"This opinion is dark, it is incredibly dangerous, and it is not just about a woman’s right to choose. It is about much more than that," she added.

"Once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold, you have no idea who they will come for next," Clinton said.

Clinton's ominous comments fell in line with those of other left-wing Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who said Thursday she was "madder than hell," about Roe v. Wade's potential end. On Friday, the senator warned the hosts of The View that police could investigate miscarriages if Roe was allowed to fall.

Warren furiously rallied with a group of liberal protestors outside the Supreme Court earlier this week where she referred to the court as "extremist."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.