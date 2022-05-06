Warren pushes to eliminate filibuster over Roe v. Wade, says she's 'madder than hell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts' senior senator is "madder than hell."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Thursday that Democrats cannot allow the filibuster to block their intended legislation enshrining Roe v. Wade. The senator has described herself as "madder than hell" over the Supreme Court's leaked draft decision overturning the abortion rights case.

"Right-wing extremists have hijacked the Supreme Court of the United States," Warren said Wednesday after a public rally against the leaked decision. "We must [expand the Supreme Court] to rebalance it and defend our basic rights, including the constitutional right to an abortion."

"It’s long past time. And we can’t let the filibuster stand in our way," she added Thursday.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was genuine – although the draft dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the court.

In the draft, Alito strikes down Roe v. Wade, which struck down state laws across the country, and allows states to again make their own laws on abortion.

"I’m MADDER than hell. And I’m determined to fight like hell," Warren said Thursday on social media.

A furious Warren rallied pro-choice supporters outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, giving an impassioned speech decrying what she called an "extremist" court.

"I am angry because an extremist United States Supreme Court thinks that they impose their extremist views on all of the women in this country, and they are wrong," she said, waving her finger in the air.

Passing a federal law making abortion legal could be difficult in Congress. The Democrats have a narrow 50-50 majority in the Senate (with two Independents caucusing with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties), and moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., support upholding the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

