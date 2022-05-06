Expand / Collapse search
Kirsten Gillibrand
Published

Gillibrand speaks directly to men in abortion speech: 'I don't think a man in America could actually imagine'

The New York Democrat called the potential overturning of Roe "barbaric, unacceptable and inhumane"

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke directly to American men Thursday while making a fervent speech about why she believes the right to an abortion is important for women’s "freedom."

"I would like to speak to America's men for one minute," the New York Democrat said in a press conference. "Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference about next week's vote to codify Roe v. Wade, Thursday, May 5, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference about next week's vote to codify Roe v. Wade, Thursday, May 5, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

She asked men to imagine not being able to have control over their body even if it meant they could die.

She said she didn’t think an American man could "imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months." 

She also claimed that the five U.S. Supreme Court justices who appeared to favor overturning Roe v. Wade in a leaked draft opinion had lied in their confirmation hearings when they said Roe was settled law, calling it an "outrage."

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington. 

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Five justices said they respect precedent. Five justices said that Roe v. Wade was established precedent. Five said they would never undermine established precedent. It is unconscionable what this decision will do to the American people," she said. 

She called the potential overturning of Roe "barbaric, unacceptable and inhumane" and said if the government takes away a woman’s right to make decisions about her "health and wellbeing she is no longer a full citizen. She no longer has freedom." 

