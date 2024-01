Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Hillary Clinton weighed in on the Oscars snub of the director and leading actress in the blockbuster movie "Barbie" on Wednesday.

"Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie did not receive Academy Award nominations for their roles in the smash hit movie "Barbie," which has prompted disappointment and outrage from fans and fellow stars.

"Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you," the former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate posted on X.

"You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie," she added in reference to a song performed by Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, in the film.

Even though "Barbie" was the highest-grossing film in the 2023 box office, Robbie and Gerwig were both ignored for the best actress and director categories. The movie did receive eight other nominations.

Gosling, who played Ken alongside Robbie, expressed his disappointment over her snub after receiving a nomination for supporting actor in the movie.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film, " Gosling said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

America Ferrera was also nominated for supporting actress and Gerwig, along with her husband Noah Baumbach, were nominated for best adapted screenplay. The movie was also nominated for best picture.

"I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated," Ferrera told Variety. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy."

The nomination snubs of Robbie and Gerwig also led to accusations of sexism on social media, especially given that central themes of the movie surround feminism and the patriarchy.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.