'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling calls out Margot Robbie Oscar snub: 'I’m disappointed'

Ryan Gosling is expressing his disappointment after he received a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in last year's highest-grossing film "Barbie," but lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were both ignored in the best actress and director categories.

Gosling said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

The blockbuster film received a total of eight nominations — the most of any film — including America Ferrera for supporting actress and Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay, and the movie was nominated for best picture.

Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs led to accusations of sexism on social media, especially given that the movie was about feminism and the patriarchy.

JODIE FOSTER CLAIMS BEFORE ‘BARBIE,’ WOMEN DIRECTORS WERE A ‘RISK’ IN HOLLYWOOD

"Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, "Oscar nomination goes to … Ken."

Another person wrote, "So the whole point of the barbie movie was to empower women and show that we are strong and capable in a very male dominated world, yet the leading actress and director wasn’t nominated for an Oscar???? Tell me you didn’t understand the meaning of the film without telling me."

A third claimed, "Hollywood hates women, they saw that #Barbie won the year by making THE MOST money at the box office, so this is their way of humbling her. That’s right, I said it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A fourth wrote, "I'm sorry but the straight white guy in Barbie got nominated and not the ACTUAL WOMEN WHO MADE THE MOVIE??? #Oscars2024 are a total scam, Greta Gerwig & Margot Robbie were done so dirty."

Ferrera also commented on the snubs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferrera told Variety, "I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy."