Herschel Walker hits back after 'SNL' mocks his candidacy: 'Warnock needs some help'

Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is brushing off attacks on his intelligence after NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" featured a skit over the weekend mocking Walker and other candidates who are new to politics.

Critics have taken aim at Walker after he closed the gap in his race against incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock days before Election Day. Walker, however, said he doesn’t take the attacks personally.

"Senator Warnock needs some help after his terrible record in Washington," Walker told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"If you saw the debate, you saw the intellect. You saw that I was ready to take on what they called the best speaker that they've ever seen: Senator Warnock. They told me he was this incredible speaker, he was going to blow me out of the water," he continued.

"That didn’t happen."

New polling shows Walker with a one-point lead in the contentious race. Walker holds 46% of the vote to Warnock’s 45%, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Walker touted the "SNL" comedians for doing their jobs and said his goal is to keep Americans working.

"They are doing good in that job because they’re in the United States of America, the greatest country in the world, and I want to keep it like that," he said.

"I’m out here fighting to keep them working and keep everybody working."

Walker argued Warnock forgot about his Georgia constituents after he was elected and called attention to their differences.

"Senator Warnock is trying to divide us," he said. "I'm ready to bring people together."

His strategy for handling attacks from the left and the personal controversies is to keep moving forward.

"They’re going to try to throw everything at me," he said. "They can keep coming; I’m going to keep knocking them down."

"I’m that warrior for God that needs to straighten things out, because what they’re doing to this country is not right."