Herschel Walker, facing new abortion allegations, vows ‘they’re not stopping me. I’m winning this’

EXCLUSIVE – On the day after he faced new allegations that he pressured a woman into getting an abortion, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said the latest controversy to rock his campaign in Georgia won't stop him and touted, "I’m winning this election."

Speaking to large crowd gathered in a strip mall parking lot just outside Cumming. Georgia, an energetic Walker claimed that the media and Democrats were "lying to you." And he emphasized that "God prepared me for this moment right here" and called himself a "warrior for God."

Minutes later, in an interview with Fox News Digital, Walker confidently proclaimed: "I don’t care who’s behind this, they’re not stopping me. I’m winning this."

Walker is challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state showdown that’s among a handful of Senate races across the country that will likely determine if the Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the chamber or if the GOP wins back control. The latest polling in the contest indicates a close contest between the two candidates with less than two weeks to go until Election Day, and well over a million Georgians already casting ballots in early voting.

On Wednesday, the race was rocked again after allegations from an unnamed woman who claims that she was in a years-long relationship with Walker and accused him of pressuring her into having an abortion nearly 30 years ago. The woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe to protect her identity, was heard only, and not seen as she appeared virtually at a Los Angeles news conference with her lawyer, high-powered attorney Gloria Allred.

Walker denied the new allegations in a statement and in two appearances Wednesday evening on the Fox News Channel.

"That's a lie and I've said that's a lie and I hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win this seat back, but I don't think they realize that they messed with the wrong Georgian here, that I'm not going to stop," Walker told Fox News’ Bret Baier on "Special Report."

The new controversy comes a couple of weeks after Walker denied separate allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion 13 years ago. The Daily Beast reported that Walker in 2009 urged an unnamed former girlfriend to get an abortion after she became pregnant while they were dating, and that he reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. The report cited interviews with a woman who said she had a bank receipt showing Walker’s alleged payment, and a "get well" card that he reportedly sent her. Walker has since acknowledged making the payment but denied the money was for an abortion.

Walker, a vocal opponent of abortions rights who’s called for a ban on the procedure, told reporters on Wednesday that he was "done with this foolishness."

Asked Thursday by Fox News if the multiple abortion allegations were a distraction to his campaign and to Georgia voters, Walker pointed to his just concluded campaign event and said, "The crowd is coming out because they know what’s going on. I’ve said it’s a lie and they know I’m telling the truth."

He argued that his opponents will "do anything, say anything because they want to contain power. But they messed with the wrong Georgian here, and I think they realized it now."

Walker emphasized that "I never said the Warnock campaign is behind this," but quickly added "the Warnock campaign is probably behind it because he lost that debate."

Walker touted to the crowd and in his Fox News interview that he bested Warnock – the senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach – at their sole debate two weeks ago.

The Warnock campaign quickly took aim at Walker following Wednesday’s news conference with the unnamed woman, charging that "Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions, and a problem taking responsibility for his actions." They claimed that the new allegations were the "latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate."

But Walker claimed that "the Warnock campaign has a problem and they have done the wrong thing for the great people of Georgia. They know it. In the debate, what did he say. He was going to win. And he lost. So they have no problem continuing to lie to the Georgia people and I’m winning this election."

Walker was joined on the campaign trail for a second straight day by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of neighboring South Carolina. Walker said Graham has "energized me," and added that "we’ve got to get people out to vote and he knows how to do it. And I tell you what – I’m learning from him."

Graham was the latest high-profile surrogate to team up with Walker on the stump in the closing stretch. Later on Thursday, conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined Walker at two more campaign stops across Georgia.

Walker stressed that the GOP "got my back."

Graham emphasized that "the road to the [Senate] majority runs through Georgia" and argued that "since the debate, the momentum is with Herschel."

Predicting a Walker victory in November, Graham said, "I know a winning campaign when I see one."

"The liberals are afraid of him," Graham claimed. "They know if he wins Georgia, you have an African American conservative beating an African American liberal in Georgia, the narrative that we’ll all a bunch of racists as Republicans changes… the party is changing, and I think Herschel will inspire a lot of young people to get into politics."