Georgia Senate race remains neck and neck as Walker, Warnock enter final week: poll

Gov. Brian Kemp has solidified his lead against Stacey Abrams while Herschel and Warnock are locked in a 'dead heat'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Georgia US Senate candidate Herschel Walker attends a bus stop tour.

Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are locked in a tie as they enter the final week of campaigning before the midterm elections, according to a Monday poll.

The poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Walker holding at 46% and Warnock at 45%. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a solid lead over repeat challenger Stacey Abrams, with the candidates at 51% and 44%, respectively.

Despite the close race, the poll indicates Walker already has an approval rating problem, sitting at just 39%. Voters also remain skeptical of the former football pro's claims, with just 39% of respondents saying they view him as trustworthy.

The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia's School of International and Public Affairs. Pollsters questioned 1,022 likely Georgia voters during live telephone interviews from October 16-27. The group emphasized that Walker's apparent slight lead over Warnock was "not statistically significant."

"In plain English, the U.S. Senate race is a dead heat," they wrote.

FACING ABORTION ALLEGATIONS, WALKER TELLS FOX NEWS ‘THEY’VE WOKEN A GRIZZLY BEAR'

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Getty Images)

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on October 17, 2022.

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on October 17, 2022. (Screenshot/PBS)

The poll comes as Walker's campaign attempts to fend off attacks from two ex-girlfriends who claim the candidate assisted them in obtaining abortions.

Walker has run an aggressively pro-life campaign, leading to accusations of hypocrisy. Walker has denied both claims from the women, calling himself a "warrior for God."

WALKER HAULS IN $12 MILLION THE PAST THREE MONTHS, BUT TRAILS WARNOCK IN FUNDRAISING FIGHT

"That's a lie and I've said that's a lie and I hope people can see right now that Raphael Warnock and the left would do whatever they can to win this seat back, but I don't think they realize that they messed with the wrong Georgian here, that I'm not going to stop," Walker told Fox News of the accusations last week.

Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, as former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds, in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021.

Former college football star and current senatorial candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, as former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds, in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

Walker has enjoyed support from big names in the Republican Party, with Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-N.C., and Ted Cruz, R-TX, campaigning for him in recent days.

Walker's race, along with the contest between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, is likely to determine control of the Senate for the final two years of President Biden's term.

