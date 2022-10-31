Georgia voter panel divided on Walker-Warnock contest as Obama attacks NFL great

A Fox News Georgia voter panel appeared divided Monday on the contentious Senate battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock and retired NFL great Herschel Walker with the midterm elections eight days away.

The three-person panel convened on "The Story" just days after the Georgia gubernatorial debate between Gov. Brian Kemp and former State Rep. Stacey Abrams, but the participants were more focused on Warnock and Walker. The panel, made up of one Republican, one Democrat and one independent, also reacted to President Obama attacking Walker as a "celebrity who wants to be a politician" – quipping "we've seen how that goes" in an oblique reference to ex-President Trump. In response to Obama's barb, Walker himself said the former president should "get out of [Georgia]" and not tell Georgians how to live.

Independent voter Bernadette Wright expressed concern over Walker's candidacy, saying she doesn't believe he has a solid plan if elected.

DEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN WORKING ON AMERICAN ‘DECLINE BY DESIGN’ FOR 100 YEARS: COTTON

"I have to be honest with you, I was a little bit disappointed in the performance of both of the candidates," she said, adding that she is disturbed by the fact Walker is calling himself a "warrior for God" while "attacking a pastor." (Warnock leads Martin Luther King Jr's former church in Atlanta.)

Wright said she is "embarrassed" by the Senate race and will be "definitely" voting for Democrat Warnock.

Republican voter Donna Sharpe said she is leaning toward Walker, regardless of his purported personal scandals, because she sees the Republican nominee as ultimately embodying the right platform and values.

"I thought that Herschel Walker did a really good job of linking his opponent to President Biden [during the debate]," she said.

ZELDIN CONDEMNS PAUL PELOSI ATTACK, CALLS FOR OVERHAUL IN HANDLING OF DISTURBED PERSONS

"[Walker] is not going to end the filibuster. He's not going to make Puerto Rico and D.C. states. He's not going to stack the Supreme Court. So that's what's on my mind as a voter."

Democrat voter Marcus McCray said he voted early for both Abrams and Warnock, somewhat echoing Wright's concern about the Heisman winner invoking war into the Christian religion they share.

"I think what's important here is that we need to be honest about the fact that Herschel Walker is running for a job, like he's interviewing for a job. And he has not shown beyond the ability to talk about abortion that he has any command of any of the other issues," McCray added. "And if I were sitting across interviewing him, I would really be ready to say to the panel that we just need to go ahead and send him back home."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the governor's race, both the Republican and independent panelists preferred Kemp, while McCray already voted for Abrams.