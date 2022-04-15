Expand / Collapse search
Herschel Walker responds to Elie Mystal's attack: Democratic Party 'has left Brown and Black people behind'

Walker responds to Mystal calling his campaign 'a political minstrel show'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Herschel Walker invites attacker to 'break bread' Video

Herschel Walker invites attacker to 'break bread'

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker reacts to Elie Mystal’s attack and his dismissal from President Biden’s sports council on ‘Hannity.’

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker asserted that the Democratic Party "has left Brown and Black people behind" Thursday on "Hannity."

Walker responded to a column from Elie Mystal entitled, "The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People." Mystal called the campaign "a political minstrel show."

" … [W]hat's strange about it is he's not telling everyone that the Democratic Party has left Brown and Black people behind," Walker told host Sean Hannity. "They forgot all about us, and they not just forgot about us, you look at the policy that's going on, which has nothing to do with color."

"What it has to do with is these policies are not suitable for the people of Georgia. They're not suitable for the people of the United States of America."

Walker vowed not to be bullied by Mystal, saying he was bullied as a child and words will not hurt him.

He then invited the writer to visit Georgia to "break bread" with him.

He is "about bringing people together, not separating people," he explained. "What it seems like you are [doing] is to separate people because of color. That's not Herschel Walker."

  • Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally
    Image 1 of 3

    COMMERCE, GA: Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway.   (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

  • Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump
    Image 2 of 3

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former President of the United States Donald Trump.  (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

  • Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) throws hats to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia.
    Image 3 of 3

    COMMERCE, GA: Former Heisman Trophy winner and candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) throws hats to supporters of former President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway.   (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The Senate candidate also reacted to his dismissal from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, saying it will not stop him.

Walker promised to fight for children, explaining that he wanted to help children with a weight problem while on the council.

He added that he does not believe that "men should be in women's sports."

" … [T]he definition of a woman is written in the Bible. It said, ‘man and woman.’ I know that, and I'm going to fight for the women as well."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.