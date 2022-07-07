Heroic second-grader saves classmate from choking, says he learned Heimlich maneuver from TV show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lunchtime turned near-deadly at a New York elementary school until a second-grader stepped in to save the day.

David Diaz Jr. rushed into action to deliver the Heimlich maneuver after noticing a choking classmate. Diaz, a student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Binghamton, New York, saved his classmate's life and became a local hero.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Diaz shared that he learned the life-saving technique from watching ABC's "The Good Doctor" with his dad, David Diaz Sr. The show is about a young surgeon with autism who joins a surgical unit at a renowned hospital.

"I was surprised," David said recounting the moment his classmate began to choke. "I didn't know what to do, so I just did it."

During lunch, teachers were monitoring the cafeteria, but Diaz was sitting across from the student. Diaz shared with Fox News Digital that he was closer to the student than any teachers and decided to try and help.

After performing the Heimlich maneuver, the choking student was checked out by the school nurse and the school contacted the choking student's parents.

His quick thinking saved his classmate's life and earned him a new award. On June 13, Binghamton City School District superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson and New York State Sen. Fred Akshar presented Diaz with the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his heroic actions.

"You have to save everybody in life," said Diaz, whose father told host Rachel Campos-Duffy he's "very proud" of his son for what he did.

"I was just wondering how he even knew how to do the Heimlich maneuver."