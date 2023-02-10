Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’

Asked about his philosophy in life, movie star Harrison Ford said this week that he was "raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."

The Indiana Jones actor talked to the Hollywood Reporter about politics and religion, saying that as a younger man, "I didn’t have any religious construct, but I think nature and God are the same thing."

The interviewer noted that "one of your majors in college was philosophy" and wondered, "Has any of that stayed with you?"

Ford responded with a long answer weaving in religion and politics: "There’s a Protestant theologian named Paul Tillich who wrote that if you have trouble with the word ‘God,’ take whatever is central and most meaningful to your life and call that God."

He then volunteered, "My mother was Jewish, my father was Catholic, and I was raised Democrat — my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D."

He added, "But it didn’t apply to a political point of view so much as it applied to nature. I didn’t have any religious construct, but I think nature and God are the same thing."

Back in 2020, he suggested, "I think it's come to the point where we gotta start talking politics. But we gotta talk about it in a positive way. We gotta regain the middle ground. We're in these ideological enclaves. But the truth is in the middle. Progress is made in the middle."

That same year, Ford called Donald Trump a "son of a b----."

Talking about religious and philosophical issues with the Hollywood Reporter, Ford said, "The mysterious origin of life — science tells us how it happened, prophecy tells us another story. I found that everything in nature — the complexity, the biodiversity, the symbiotic relationships — is the same thing other people attribute to God."

Ford also offered his unvarnished thoughts on therapy, saying, "There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people. I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the f--- I am at this point."

This summer, Ford will return to his iconic role of Indiana Jones in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." It features a digitally de-aged Ford.

The actor told Empire magazine last year: "My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, ‘Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago.'"