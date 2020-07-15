Fox News' Harris Faulkner to host primetime special on civil unrest across America

Fox News Channel will air a primetime special about race relations, “Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight For America,” on Sunday, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET, the network announced on Wednesday.

Fox News' Harris Faulkner will be joined by several guests, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Republican Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., NFL legend Herschel Walker, Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who will participate virtually to discuss the ongoing conversation about race in America and the path forward for the country.

Fox News contributors Dr. Alveda King and Gianno Caldwell will also join the “Outnumbered” and “Outnumbered Overtime” anchor to offer their personal views regarding nationwide protests following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The Black Lives Matter movement, debates over defunding the police and the removal of historical statues are among the topics expected to be discussed. Fox News correspondents Bryan Llenas and Kevin Corke will report on the civil unrest across the country.

“Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight for America” will be the six-time Emmy award-winning broadcaster’s fourth town hall special this year. She recently hosted a special on the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning and joined Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer for a town hall with President Trump earlier this year.

Faulkner’s special on race relations comes the same day that “FOX News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace will interview President Trump from the White House.

