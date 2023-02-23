Harris bashed for bragging that Biden has lowered electricity and heating bills: ‘Alternate reality’

Social media users ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris for claiming that the Biden administration has lowered " heating and electricity bills " so they can buy extra school supplies or take that vacation they’ve always wanted.

Twitter critics called her out for the claim, stating she was describing an "alternate reality" or "lying" to the American people, who are still feeling the economic pain that has characterized the two years the Biden administration has been in office.

During remarks the vice president gave Wednesday at Bowie State University in Maryland, she touted the economic relief that she and her boss Joe Biden have supposedly provided to American families.

According to Harris, these savings have left Americans money in their pockets for more luxurious expenditures, like family vacations or new dishwashers.

Harris stated, "For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like schools supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation."

Again, viewers were not buying Harris’ boast. The RNC provided a quick fact check of the statement, tweeting, "What is she talking about? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year."

Others claimed Harris was feeding Americans a line. Singer Placido Domingo Jr. couldn’t stay silent over the claim. He tweeted, "Nothing better than living in an alternate reality…"

Author Steve Tobak offered a blunt assessment of Kamala’s statement, tweeting, "Lying is the only thing Kamala ‘Word Salad’ Harris is good at."

RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott surmised, "Either Harris knows she is lying and doesn’t care, or is so completely out of touch she thinks this flat-out lie is true."

New York City Council Republican Leader Joe Borelli asked, "Can anyone say their January bill was less than Jan 2022 or Jan 2021 or Jan 2020? Seriously."

Former GOP congressional candidate and U.S. Navy veteran Joe Billie offered his personal experience to debunk Harris’ claims. He tweeted, "@VP you really need to see our bills. You’re as outta touch as your boss. My heating bills were $200-250 during winter 2017,18,19&20. Now over $375 and it’s a mild winter. Another joke of a VP. A democrat standard."

Conservative influencer David Wolfe wrote, "If her mouth is moving, she’s mumbling an unintelligible word salad of lies."

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., slammed Harris, tweeting, "At this point, does Kamala just like lying to the American people or is she really that detached from reality?"

The lawmaker added that electricity is up "11.9%" and that natural gas is "26.7%" more expensive.

Fellow GOP congressman Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., claimed upstate New York’s heating and electric bills aren’t going down. He stated, "Costs continue to break too many families, farmers and small businesses in upstate NY. Heating and electric bills have never been higher because of failed energy policies & reckless spending. Americans need relief."