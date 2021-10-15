Hannity: 'Vile' Joe Biden is proving 'morally bankrupt'

In his "Opening Monologue" on Friday, Sean Hannity called out President Joe Biden as "morally bankrupt" after photos obtained by a congressman purport to show female Afghan soldiers being bloodied by the Taliban whom the administration dubbed "businesslike" in their withdrawal negotiations, coupled with continued spiking inflation that the administration's top aide dismissed as a "high class problem."

"Joe Biden hasn't said one word about innocent people he left behind, in over 45 days. Joe Biden isn't just incompetent and cognitively struggling -- he's also morally bankrupt and vile," Hannity said on "Hannity", pointing to the grisly photos shared by Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla. – himself a retired Green Beret.

Hannity added that he has also been privy to photos purporting to show innocent children who were murdered by the Taliban:

"These are not businesslike and professional diplomats who did this," Hannity said in response. "These are evil terrorists who are now murdering entire families."

In September, the administration appeared to praise the Taliban's diplomacy, with National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne saying in a statement obtained by France24 that:

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA. They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort."

On the domestic front, Hannity said Biden has acted feckless in ignoring the plight of Americans and continuing to insist that his socioeconomic overhaul dubbed human infrastructure will cost zero dollars.

"Now, as inflation spirals out of control, Joe is hawking $4 trillion in new spending, and lecturing us all about paying our fair share," the host said, pointing to another plea from the president while he was speaking at an event in the Connecticut capital of Hartford earlier in the day.

Regarding Biden's repetitive demand that American workers "pay their fair share", Hannity asked whether he would consider applying that to his own son, Hunter Biden:

"How about we start with your own family, Joe? Your son is under federal investigation for tax fraud and money laundering – does he pay his fair share?"

He noted that Obama Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers himself sounded the alarm over the inflation crisis, while former Trump adviser Peter Navarro predicted Friday that the United States will soon return to the unbearable stagflation of the 1970s under President James Carter.

Hannity also noted that one of Biden's top allies in Congress, Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, recently voiced concern that the people of the Empire State may have to choose between food and home heating this winter:

"The waves of supply and demand translate into costs and heating costs are one of the victims," he said -- according to WSHU – in announcing a plan to increase an assistance program in the federal budget, adding that "No family should have to choose between heating their home or putting food on the table." Schumer however, did not mention Biden in his remarks.

"This is not a high class problem, and it's only going to get worse," Hannity said of Biden's economic crisis, "if $1 of Biden's radical build back better agenda gets through the halls of Congress"