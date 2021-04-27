Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Hannity slams former Secretary of State as 'Benedict Kerry'

Fox News host asks if Biden administration is up to task to stand up to Iran

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: John Kerry's Iran controversyVideo

Hannity: John Kerry's Iran controversy

'Hannity' host examines the climate czar's Iran controversy over alleged claims of divulging Israel’s covert operations

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened up Tuesday's "Hannity" blasting former Secretary of State John Kerry for reportedly advising Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif of Israeli covert operations during the Trump presidency.

HANNITY: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he believes that Iran's diplomat Zarif might be frequently out of the loop with Iran's ruling factions, has little power, frequently lies. Which means, even John Kerry's alleged attempts to undermine our closest ally might have been fruitless.

Regardless of Zarif and John Kerry, it's now clear that the hostile regime in Iran is testing this new administration. You know, the weak, the frail, the cognitively struggling Joe and Kamala Harris. 

Last night in the Persian Gulf, three Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol boats plowed through the water toward U.S. naval ships. At what the Navy called "an unnecessarily close range with unknown intent." After radio and loudspeaker warnings were ignored, the U.S. Navy was forced to fire several warning shots. At that time the Iranian vessels finally retreated.

But, no doubt, this will not be the last time the Biden administration is tested. The question tonight: Is Joe Biden up to the task?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH HANNITY'S FULL MONOLOGUE
 

This article was written by Fox News staff.